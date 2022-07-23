Barcelona confirm signing of talented 16-year-old midfielder from Girona

Barcelona have made another signing this summer, although it might be a while before he makes an impact on the first team. On Saturday afternoon, Barcelona confirmed that talented youngster Unai Hernandez would be joining the club’s academy from Girona.

At 17 years of age, Hernandez has already become a name known by many amongst the youth ranks of Spanish football. Hernandez made his debut for the senior side with Girona last season but will at first join the Juvenil A side (under 19s).

New Juvenil A signing Unai Hernández scored this golazo against Barça last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/7MM2Zji9Dx — La Masia (@Youngcules) July 21, 2022

Renowned for his acceleration and ability to get goals from midfield, Hernandez is right-footed but tends to start from the left side so as to take advantage of his powerful shot.

His signing is another example of Barcelona’s efforts to sign up the most talented youngsters in Spanish football, with Pablo Torre also arriving from Racing Santander this summer. After several seasons without much input from La Masia and young signings, Barcelona appear to be prioritising precocious young talent again.