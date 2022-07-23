Andri Gudjohnsen leaves Real Madrid for Swedish football

Son of former Barcelona icon Eidur, Andri Gudjohnsen has left Real Madrid after four years.

The Icelandic forward spent last season with Real Madrid Castilla, where he played 21 times and scored four goals. The 20-year-old has moved on in search of more regular football, joining IFK Norrkoping in Sweden.

Already an Icelandic international, having been capped nine times and with 2 international goals to his name, Gudjohnsen has left Spain for the first time in his footballing career. Starting in the youth ranks at Barcelona, he passed through Gava and Espanyol before joining Real Madrid in 2018.

Andri is the fourth professional footballer in the Gudjohnsen family, being grandson of Arnor, son of Eidur and younger brother of Sveinn Aron, who currently plays for Elfsborg in Sweden. His younger brother Dani, 16, also moved with him to Real Madrid in 2018 and remains at La Fabrica.

Andri had been impressive under Raul Gonzalez in the under 19 side until a cruciate ligament injury stalled his development, but he did make it into the Champions League squad last season for Carlo Ancelotti.