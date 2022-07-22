Thomas Tuchel frustrated by Barcelona links to Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is growing frustrated by Barcelona’s interest in Cesar Azpilicueta.

La Blaugrana have been linked with the Spanish international since the start of the summer window despite their financial issues.

The Blues have indicated a willingness to allow Azpilicueta decide his own future at Stamford Bridge after his contract was automatically extended last month.

However, Tuchel wants to retain his captain for the 2022/23 season, despite his rumoured preference to return to Spain this summer.

Barcelona are expected to make one final push for the 32-year-old next week and Chelsea will make a decision on whether or not to sell their skipper.

“I’m not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants. This is also about what we want and what the team wants”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have a Spanish international, who is captain here. I see him on the same level as Koulibaly, but Barcelona don’t, so I’m not sure I want to give him what he wants, he’s a great player.”

Azpilicueta’s future at the club could also be decided by what happens within Chelsea’s interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde with the Blues rumoured to be closing in on a £55m move.

Chelsea are confident in beating Barcelona in the race for the Frenchman, on a five-year contract, but Tuchel was tight lipped on the deal’s progress.