Thomas Lemar agrees 50% pay-cut to renew Atletico Madrid contract until 2027

Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed to extend Thomas Lemar’s contract until the summer of 2027 and the Frenchman is set to take a 50% pay-cut for the privilege. They have also renewed Jan Oblak’s contract and are close to signing Nahuel Molina.

Atletico finished third in La Liga last season despite their status as defending champions and failed to impress in the Champions League. They’ll hope to use this summer to re-calibrate themselves and attack the 2022/23 season with renewed zeal. Renewing the likes of Lemar and Oblak – as well as strengthening at right-back – is a good start.

Lemar, 26, joined Atletico from Monaco in the summer of 2018. Since then he’s made 142 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, contributing nine goals and 17 assists. His initial months in the Spanish capital were difficult but the 27-cap French international has become more important as his spell went on. He’ll hope to be a key squad member for Atletico in this coming season.