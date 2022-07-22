Robert Lewandowski on a mission to make Barcelona fans happy

Robert Lewandowski is determined to hit the ground running following his switch to Barcelona.

The Polish international finally completed his long running move to Catalonia last week after La Blaugrana agreed €50m fee with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has since joined up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The veteran hitman is expected to make his debut against arch rivals Real Madrid in Nevada on July 24 as he steps up his preseason training.

Barcelona’s move for Lewandowski comes as part of a major financial restructuring of the club and the 33-year-old is confident of a strong season in Spain.

“I want to give Barca fans a lot of joy. I want to make them as happy as they have been, or even more so”, as per an interview with Barca TV, via Marca.

“They support the team whether things goes well or not.

“The fans are always there and always try to support the team.

“This season we will try to give the fans as much joy as possible.”

After facing Los Blancos, Barcelona face two further games in the US, up against Juventus and NY Red Bulls, in Dallas and New Jersey respectively.

On their return to Spain, Xavi’s side take on UNAM Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7 before kicking off the 2022/23 La Liga season at home to Rayo Vallecano six days later.