Real Madrid move on from Eden Hazard

Real Madrid decided to let go of Eden Hazard, and according to the latest intel from inside the team, the club will consider bids for the Belgian star. Though the Los Blancos won’t accept any offer that is below €50 million.

The club has big plans regarding its future, one of them being a complete reconstruction of Santiago Bernabeu, which will become the most advanced stadium in the world, capable of hosting various sports events, among them basketball, tennis, and NFL games.

Real recently won the UEFA Champions League title for the 14th time in its history. Still, the Spanish powerhouse didn’t relax after that success, but decided to make radical changes during the summer and use this time to make certain moves. Some of them are extremely painful, but they have to be done for the sake of the future.

Several players left the team, including Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Isco, and Marcelo. However, last night’s news suggests that the biggest potential departure is yet to come.

All the relevant media confirmed that Real accepts offers for Eden Hazard and that the midfielder is free to leave if there is a €50 million bid on the table. The Los Blancos seemed tired of his injuries and underachievement because Hazard didn’t show a glimpse of his potential since arriving at Santiago Bernabeu. His signature cost Florentino Perez more than two times that amount, and Real now wants to get at least some of the money invested saved.

The team practically won all the trophies without his significant help, and considering that Hazard has a €9 million salary, such a situation is unacceptable. He appeared in only 23 games throughout the 2021/22 campaign scoring one and assisting for two goals, which is disappointing for a player of his caliber.

Hazard landed in Madrid in the summer of 2019, arriving from Chelsea as one of the best European players. At the time, he was considered the Real’s next leader, who would replace Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the midfield, completely changing the landscape of the Los Blancos crew.

However, Hazard played 66 games for Real across all the competitions, scoring six times and assisting on ten occasions. The Belgian was often injured and unfit to play, and as time went by, he didn’t show any signs of progress in his physical condition. Hazard was often seen as overweight yet hadn’t done anything to eliminate those extra pounds.

In the meantime, Carlo Ancelotti found a perfect formula on the field, using the veterans, Modric, Casemiro, Kross, and some youngsters like Camavinga. Hazard’s role wasn’t as important as before, and after the recent UEFA Champions League title, it was obvious that Hazard won’t be part of Real’s puzzle in the future.

The main question now is, where will he go? Several teams are in option per first speculations. There were some rumors that Chelsea wanted Hazard back last year, and the Blues are in the mix now. Italian teams, AC Milan and Inter Milan, are also in the stories, as they need to strengthen their squads before the upcoming challenges. AC Milan won the title after a decade, and Rossoneri wants at least one superstar on the field.

Bayern Munich is going all-in in their chase for the UEFA Champions League this year, and Hazard might be a logical solution for them. We’ve seen the Bavarians resurrecting careers several times, and overall, Hazard’s style of play would fit them perfectly.

In the end, there are certain talks that Hazard might jump overseas to the United States. After Gareth Bale departed for the MLS team, LAFC, Hazard could be the next big transfer. Of course, the MLS teams aren’t willing to pay a €50 million release fee, but a loan arrangement might be struck between the interested team and Real Madrid.