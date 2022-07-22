Pedri wants Inigo Martinez at Barcelona

Barcelona star Pedri is confident Athletic Club centre-back Inigo Martinez will join the club this summer.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Barcelona have now switched attention to the Basque defender after losing out to Chelsea in the battle for Jules Kounde.

Martinez offers a different profile to Kounde with over a decade of La Liga experience since breaking through the youth ranks at Real Sociedad.

He made the controversial choice to cross the Basque divide, and join Athletic Club in 2017, after making over 200 top-flight appearances at the Estadio Anoeta.

Barcelona will now look to step up their transfer interest in the 31-year-old, with less than 12 months left on his current contract, and he could be available for around €22m.

“Iñigo is a magnificent player, I’ve played with him in the national team, I hope it can happen”, the teenager told an interview with Marca.

Barcelona have already brought in Danish international Andreas Christensen, to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new campaign, but Xavi wants a centre back with La Liga experience.