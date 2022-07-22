Nico Gonzalez makes decision on Barcelona future after talk with Xavi Hernandez

Nico Gonzalez has been one of the most positive elements of Barcelona’s pre-season so far according to Mundo Deportivo. The 20-year-old Galician midfielder has been given the chance to play in the pivot and has looked excellent – so much so that, after a conversation with Xavi Hernandez, he’s decided to stay this year.

Nico had considered leaving Barcelona this summer in search of first-team football following the lack of minutes he was handed by Xavi in the back end of last season. This worry was compounded by the arrival of Franck Kessie as well as Pablo Torre, not to mention Barcelona’s rumoured pursuit of Bernardo Silva.

But Xavi has made clear to Nico that he believes he can be hugely important for Barcelona, both this coming season and in the future. He reminded the youngster of his and Andres Iniesta’s experiences at Barcelona, where they had to fight for years to earn prominence before eventually becoming club legends.