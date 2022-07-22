Newcastle join the race for Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in a potential summer move for Barcelona star Memphis Depay.

The Dutch international is possibility on his way out of the Camp Nou in the coming weeks as part of an ongoing squad overhaul in Catalonia.

The arrivals of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have increased competition for attacking places to a new level ahead of the new campaign with Depay’s starting place is under real threat.

Despite finishing as the club’s top scorer last season, with 12 La Liga goals, Barcelona are open to selling him to fund their spending spree.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Newcastle will now battle Depay’s former club Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag interested in making a £20m offer.

Depay is currently on preseason duty in the United States and the 28-year-old will assess his options when the squad returns to Spain at the start of August.