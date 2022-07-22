Manchester United considering making move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay

Erik ten Hag is interested in bringing his compatriot Memphis Depay, the Barcelona forward, to Manchester United according to reports in England carried by Marca. United have also been linked with a move for Frenkie de Jong throughout the summer.

Ten Hag, recently appointed at Old Trafford, is keen on bringing in a versatile forward to strengthen his attack and has identified the 28-year-old Dutchman as the right man. And Memphis is available – Barcelona have just signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already there. Memphis will struggle for minutes.

But he’s still a capable player, evidenced by the goal he scored during Barcelona’s 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami this week. He also knows United as a club, even if the season-and-a-half he spent there as a younger man wasn’t a roaring success. But he has improved since then and managed a respectable 13 goals and two assists in 37 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.