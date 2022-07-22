Manchester City eye transfer alternatives to Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are keeping their options open over a potential move for Brighton and Hove Albion star Marc Cucurella.

City have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Spanish international, ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, as Oleksandr Zinchenko moves on to Arsenal.

However, according to reports from I Sport, negotiations between the two clubs is proving difficult, with the Seagulls prepared to stand firm over the defender.

Despite the pressure of Pep Guardiola openly hinting at his interest in a move for Cucurella, Brighton are demanding a £50m fee, with the former Getafe full back under contract at the AMEX Stadium until 2026.

Brighton’s stance could prevent Cucurella from joining the Premier League champions and City make now look elsewhere.

Benfica star Alex Grimaldo has now emerged as a possible option for Guardiola, with the Portuguese giants open to offers in the region of £25m, as Barcelona’s interest in the 26-year-old fades.