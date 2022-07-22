Luis Suarez reportedly on the verge of returning to Uruguay with Nacional

Luis Suarez has been linked with a move to Uruguayan side Nacional according to Marca. Money isn’t an issue – it’s understood that the decision is up to Suarez. The club’s passionate supporters are beside themselves with excitement at the idea of the veteran marksman coming home.

And if Suarez does depart Europe this summer he’ll have made a truly indelible mark. The now-35-year-old first left South America when he joined Dutch side Groningen from the aforementioned Nacional in 2006. A season later he was off to Ajax and after four years in Amsterdam he joined Liverpool where he took his game to the next level.

Suarez spent three seasons at Anfield before joining Barcelona and going on to become one of the greatest goalscorers to ever play for the club in his six years there. He’s spent the last two years at Atletico Madrid, firing them to La Liga glory in 2020/21.