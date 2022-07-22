Liverpool asked about Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham this summer

Jude Bellingham is going to be one of the hottest properties of next summer’s transfer window but he won’t be on the move in 2022. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Liverpool were told he was untouchable this summer by Borussia Dortmund when they enquired as to his potential availability.

And should that situation change next summer, as is widely expected, Liverpool will face a battle to land his signature. Because the word on the street in the Spanish capital is that Real Madrid have pinpointed him as the heir to Luka Modric’s role in their midfield. They’re going to push hard for him, too.

Bellingham, 19, came through the youth system at Birmingham City before leaving England to join Dortmund in the summer of 2020. Since then he’s established himself as an England international with 15 caps to his name as well as one of the finest young midfielders in the European game. He’s played 90 games for Dortmund, contributing ten goals and 18 assists in that time.