Levante complete the signing of Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes from Aston Villa

Levante have completed the signing of Wesley Moraes from Aston Villa according to Marca. The Brazilian striker landed in Spain this morning to pass his medical and sign his contract. A tall, physically imposing forward, he joins Levante in a loan deal.

Levante were relegated from La Liga last season, finishing 19th. They were four points off the bottom and four from safety. Their ambition will undoubtedly be to return to Spanish football’s top flight at the first time of asking and secure promotion this year.

Wesley, 25, was born in Juiz de Fora in Brazil. He took his first steps in senior football with Bahian side Itabuna before securing a move to Europe with Trencin in Slovakia. After a season there he joined Club Brugge, spending three years there before joining Villa in the summer of 2019. He’s failed to settle in the Premier League, however, and his stint at Levante will be his third loan.