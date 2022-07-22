Joan Laporta explains Barcelona’s decision to activate the second lever

Barcelona have activated the second lever. The Catalan club have reached an agreement with American firm Sixth Street for the sale of an additional 15% of their La Liga broadcasting rights. In total, this means that Sixth Street have acquired 25% of Barcelona’s La Liga broadcasting rights for the next 25 years.

It’s big news because it means that Barcelona will receive a significant injection of capital that will enable them to continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022/23 season. The Catalan club finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga last year and are keen to make up that gap as well as challenge in Europe.

Doing this means strengthening in the summer transfer window, and Barcelona have most certainly done that. They’ve already brought in Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, as well as renewing Ousmane Dembele. Their next priority is to strengthen their defence with a centre-back and two full-backs reportedly on their shopping list.

“We continue to move forward on our strategy and are pleased to have completed this additional agreement with Sixth Street providing us with a meaningful increase in capital strength,” Barcelona president Joan Laporta said. “Over the past few weeks, we and Sixth Street have engaged and collaborated with a shared understanding of what we are seeking to achieve for our organisation, and we look forward to our long-term partnership.”