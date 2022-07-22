Hector Bellerin gives Arsenal shirt away to Real Betis fan he spotted during friendly

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin gave away his Arsenal shirt to a Real Betis fan he spotted in the stands during the North London club’s friendly last night. They beat Orlando City 3-1 in Florida.

Bellerin spent the 2021/22 season on loan at the Benito Villamarin and loved every minute, helping the Andalusian outfit to finish fifth in La Liga – thus qualifying for the Europa League – and win the Copa del Rey, their first major title since 2005.

Betis are the club that Bellerin’s father supports and he loved every minute down in Seville. He’s keen to return to Betis this summer but they need to get their finances in order in order to make the deal happen – that depends on the sales they make.

Betis, 27, spent the formative years of his career with Barcelona before joining Arsenal in 2011. He’s spent the entirety of his senior career at the Emirates Stadium, save for two loan spells with Watford and then Betis. But he wants to return to Spain.