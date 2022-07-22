Erik ten Hag admits he doesn’t know when Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has revealed that he still doesn’t know when Cristiano Ronaldo is going to rejoin Manchester United’s pre-season. The Portuguese is yet to return from the summer break and is keen to leave the club this summer transfer window.

Ten Hag was speaking at a United press conference in Australia as carried by Marca, where they’re currently on tour. He said he doesn’t know when Cristiano will return but when he does he’s looking forward to working with him and helping him to integrate.

Cristiano returned to United last summer after 12 years away – nine at Real Madrid and three at Juventus. He’s determined to win a sixth Champions League to draw level with the great Paco Gento and, at the age of 37, is running out of time to do so.

And United won’t even be dining at European football’s top table next season. They finished sixth in the Premier League in 2021/22 and only managed to qualify for the Europa League. Cristiano has never played in that and doesn’t want to start now.