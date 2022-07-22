Eden Hazard ready to go for Real Madrid in 2022/23

Eden Hazard is determined to make up for lost time at Real Madrid in 2022/23.
The Belgian international has struggled with constant injuries following his arrival in the Spanish capital from Chelsea back in 2019.
The 31-year-old has missed 73 games since joining Los Blancos, and he endured a mixed end to the 2021/22 campaign, across all competitions.
He issued a message to Real Madrid fans on his determination for the coming months, during their title celebrations last month, and he looks in good shape in preseason.
“I’ve said to myself, OK, I can play, I don’t feel any pain”, as per reports from Marca.
“I’ve enjoyed my vacation and come back prepared for preseason.
“When we won all those titles I was happy for my teammates, for the club and the fans.
“But inside, I said to myself, let’s show that I can play and the team can win with me in it!”
Hazard’s words will be a welcome boost for Carlo Ancelotti as he looks to build a squad ready to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles in 2023.
Real Madrid are currently touring the United States, ahead of their return to domestic action next month, with their first warm up game against Barcelona on July 24.
Ready to go as in ready to be sold or given away for free, which ever comes first.
He isnt fooling us anymore with his empty promises, guy is a bust and surplus to team – we have waaaaay more better players on his position, only one he is able to play namely LW. Like way better players, such as guy who decided CL finals.
Six goals and ten assists in 66 matches total for this club over three years. People talk about Bale being a bust, Bale is Pele compared to this guy.
One of worst injustices in football is him having a CL to his name by merely spectating RM from bench as we won the 14th.
I start a petition to remove his CL and give it to someone who actually deserves it, like Buffon or il Fenomeno.