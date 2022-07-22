Eden Hazard ready to go for Real Madrid in 2022/23

Eden Hazard is determined to make up for lost time at Real Madrid in 2022/23.

The Belgian international has struggled with constant injuries following his arrival in the Spanish capital from Chelsea back in 2019.

The 31-year-old has missed 73 games since joining Los Blancos, and he endured a mixed end to the 2021/22 campaign, across all competitions.

He issued a message to Real Madrid fans on his determination for the coming months, during their title celebrations last month, and he looks in good shape in preseason.

“I’ve said to myself, OK, I can play, I don’t feel any pain”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’ve enjoyed my vacation and come back prepared for preseason.

“When we won all those titles I was happy for my teammates, for the club and the fans.

“But inside, I said to myself, let’s show that I can play and the team can win with me in it!”

Hazard’s words will be a welcome boost for Carlo Ancelotti as he looks to build a squad ready to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles in 2023.

Real Madrid are currently touring the United States, ahead of their return to domestic action next month, with their first warm up game against Barcelona on July 24.