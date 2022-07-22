Dani Alves joins Mexican giants Pumas from Barcelona on free transfer

Dani Alves has found his new club less than a month after leaving Barcelona when his contract at Camp Nou expired. The 39-year-old Brazilian is bound for Mexico City having joined Pumas according to an official club statement early on Friday morning.

It’s understood that the veteran right-back has signed a one-year deal with Pumas that will run until the end of June, 2023. Alves, despite his age, is determined to continue competing at a high level. His ambition is to make Tite’s squad for the Brazilian national team that travels to the Qatar Word Cup later this year.

Pumas, based in Mexico City, are one of the most popular clubs in the Latin American country. They finished eleventh in the Liga MX last season and will hope that signing a player as experienced as Alves will take them to the next level. Alves has enjoyed a decorated career that’s seen him represent Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona (twice), Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo.