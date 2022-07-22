Cesar Azpilicueta understood to be one step away from joining Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta is one step away from becoming a Barcelona player according to Diario Sport. The Catalan club are close to agreeing a transfer worth €5m for the Chelsea skipper that would see Azpilicueta sign a two-year deal with the option of a third.

It’s thought that the deal will be closed as soon as Chelsea, as expected, complete the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla. Barcelona had also been in the race for the Frenchman but are unable to match the economic strength of Chelsea’s offer and have pulled out of the race. But Azpilicueta is still a good signing.

Once Azpilicueta’s signature is confirmed Barcelona will switch focus to his club teammate and compatriot Marcos Alonso. Negotiations are slower in his case – they’re yet to close a deal with either the player or Chelsea and there isn’t the same sense of urgency there. Optimism remains that they’ll be able to get the deal done but there’s not the same certainty as with Azpilicueta.