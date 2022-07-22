Barcelona

Carney Chukwuemeka set to reject Aston Villa deal amid Barcelona links

Barcelona target Carney Chukwuemeka is set to reject a contract extension to remain with Aston Villa.

The England U19 international has attracted transfer interest from across Europe as he enters the final year of his contract at Villa Park.

Chukwuemeka is highly rated by Villa, after making his Premier League bow last season, but his contract stand off has caused friction at the club.

Steven Gerrard’s side would be eligible for FIFA training compensation, if he does leave Villa Park, with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain also tracking him with interest.

As per reports from Sky Sports, the 18-year-old has already made up his mind to leave the club, as he wants a greater first team chance elsewhere.

A compensation settlement could be less than £500,000 for Villa next year, after spending six years in the West Midlands, but Villa could push for a sale next month, to avoid a free transfer departure in 2023.

