Borussia Dortmund could make bold Luis Suarez offer

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund could make a shock move to sign Luis Suarez in the coming weeks.

Suarez is currently a free agent, following his departure from Atletico Madrid last month, with options on the table from across the world.

The Uruguayan has stated his preference is to stay in Europe as he looks to continue playing in the Champions League.

The 35-year-old rejected an offer from River Plate, following their Copa Libertadores exit with new DC United boss Wayne Rooney hinting he will not be making a move for him.

Suarez is also weighing up an offer from former club Nacional in Uruguay with their fans confident of bringing him back to Montevideo.

However, as per reports from Sky Sports Germany, Dortmund are monitoring the situation, with Sebastien Haller ruled out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour.

Links are still developing, but Dortmund could be tempted by a 12-month contract offer, with Suarez wanting key competitive action ahead of the 2022 World Cup.