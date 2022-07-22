Barcelona ready to move for Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez after missing out on Jules Kounde

Barcelona are ready to move for Athletic Club centre-back Inigo Martinez after missing out on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde to Chelsea. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Mateu Alemany is in conversation with Jon Uriarte about the transfer.

Xavi Hernandez has played against Martinez and is said to be a huge fan of his. He would also have no problems adapting to life at Camp Nou as he already has significant experience in La Liga. His release clause at San Mames is €80m but he has just a year left on his contract so would be available for a much lower fee.

Martinez, 31, is a very different profile to the 23-year-old Kounde but he does strengthen Barcelona’s defence. He began his career with Real Sociedad, breaking into their first team in 2011, before departing for their Basque rivals Athletic in 2018. Since then he’s played 158 games for Athletic, earning 19 Spanish caps.