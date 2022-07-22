Barcelona close to finding Neto a new club with a number of offers on the table

Barcelona hope to help Neto find a new club within the next week according to Diario Sport. The Brazilian goalkeeper turned down an offer from Celta but still has several offers on the table like Fulham and, his priority, Napoli. He already has experience in Serie A and would prefer that over a Premier League move.

Barcelona are currently on a pre-season tour of the United States but Neto – as well as other for-sale players like Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti – are back at the Ciutat Esportiva to find a new club. Neto is close to finding one.

Neto, 33, was born in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. He began his career with Cruzeiro before joining Athletico Paranaense, coming to Europe in 2011 with Fiorentina. After four years there he spent two seasons with Juventus before coming to Spain to join Valencia. He joined Barcelona back in 2019.