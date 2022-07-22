Atletico Madrid to unveil new signing Nahuel Molina in the coming days

Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of Nahuel Molina from Udinese according to Fabrizio Romano. A full agreement is in place with the Italian club and the paperwork is almost ready. It’s expected the Argentine will be unveiled in the coming days and his arrival will be welcomed in the Spanish capital.

Diego Simeone will finally have a natural right-back to replace Kieran Trippier with. The Englishman departed for Newcastle United during the last January transfer window and Atletico have been forced to be creative in coping without him ever since.

Molina, 24, has earned 16 caps for the Argentine national team to date. He began his career with Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors, leaving for Europe four years after breaking into their first-team and after loan spells with Defensa y Justicia and Rosario Central. Since arriving there he’s contributed ten goals and ten assists for Udinese in the 68 appearances he’s made across all competitions.