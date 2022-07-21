Rodrigo de Paul at risk of missing World Cup due to legal situation

Argentina are planning an assault on the World Cup this winter, with Lionel Messi captaining the good ship Albiceleste. One of his closest lieutenants, Rodrigo de Paul, has some work to do in order to ensure he is on board however.

According to Mundo Deportivo, de Paul is currently locked in a legal battle with his ex-partner Camila Homs. One of the entry requirements for Qatar you must not have a conviction, legal complaint or any other such matter in order to obtain a visa. While the issue is not a criminal one, de Paul and Homs are disputing child maintenance payments, the Catalan daily claims it might impede his entry to the World Cup.

That assessment was based on comments from Argentine FA President Claudio Tapia, who did go on to say he was sure that de Paul would resolve the matter in the coming weeks.

De Paul’s very public split and subsequent relationship with Argentine singer Tini Stoessel has dominated tabloids in both Argentina and Spain over the course of the season, up to the point where Diego Simeone warned him about his public life.

It seems highly unlikely that either Qatar would deny a star footballer entry into the country for the World Cup, or that the Atletico Madrid midfielder would not resolve the matter in advance of it becoming a problem.