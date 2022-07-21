Real Sociedad concerned about Real Madrid interest in Alexander Isak

Fans of Real Sociedad will be feeling relatively happy with their summer transfer market after their ambitious and promising signings. Yet the club themselves are concerned their plans may be torpedoed by Real Madrid.

La Real lost Adnan Januzaj and Portu this summer but have strengthened their attack with the additions of Brais Mendez, Takefusa Kubo and Mohamed-Ali Cho.

However they only have one pure striker in the squad currently: Alexander Isak. The 22-year-old had poor campaign last time out but most are aware of him as one of the most talented prospects in European football.

Including Real Madrid. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Txuri-Urdin are concerned that Real Madrid will make a move for the Swedish striker in August. They are conscious of interest from Madrid and while he has a high buyout clause (€90m), they fear Isak may ask to leave if Los Blancos were to make considerable offer.

Should that happen, it would then force a total rethink from manager Imanol Alguacil and Sporting Director Roberto Olabe. Isak is the spearhead of La Real’s attack and without him, they would struggle to find a replacement with the same projection or talent.

Despite those reports, it should be noted that Carlo Ancelotti has said Real Madrid are done spending and still have Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral and Juanmi Latasa as cover at centre-forward.