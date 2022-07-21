Raphael Varane harbours no regrets about Manchester United move

French World Cup winner Raphael Varane had won it all with Real Madrid when he decided to pack his bags last summer, arriving at Manchester United.

Even though Varane has been a stalwart at Madrid and for some time, the lure of new experience might be looking a little less colourful. Next season Varane will be competing in the Europa League, while his former teammates look to defend their Champions League crown.

Yet speaking to the BBC, as cited by Caught Offside, Varane declared he was happy to have made the move.

“In football you have to challenge yourself and you also have to try to improve. I wanted to live another experience after ten years in the same place.”

“I think the Premier League is absolutely fantastic and Manchester United are a great club, so have no doubt about my decision [last summer].”

While it is true that Varane is unlikely to say that he does regret the move, unless he was already looking for a change of scene, the French defender makes a valid point.

Making the move at the age of 28, Varane had the opportunity to start a new project after a decade in Spain. La Casa Blanca is all he has known as a professional, save for a brief period at Lens, and he can’t be blamed for wanting to try something different, regardless of how each team fares.