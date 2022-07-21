Pep Guardiola opens up on Manchester City’s pursuit of Marc Cucurella

Pep Guardiola has opened up about Manchester City’s pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella. The Catalan revealed that they’re indeed in negotiations for the defender but they’re playing it cool – they have alternatives if it falls through.

City are in a formidable position. They’re the reigning champions of the Premier League and have won four of the last five league titles. They’ve just sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and believe that Cucurella is the right man to replace him.

Cucurella, born and raised in Catalonia, joined Brighton from Getafe in the summer of 2021 and has since become one of the finest left-backs in England. Schooled in Barcelona’s famed youth system, he failed to make the grade at Camp Nou and has instead cut his teeth on loan at Eibar and Getafe. He joined the latter in a permanent deal in the summer of 2020 and has since exploded.