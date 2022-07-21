Memphis Depay turns down Tottenham Hotspur due to title aspirations

Memphis Depay is currently available for a move, but he won’t be joining Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to Sport, who say that the Dutch forward was contacted by Spurs regarding a possible move. They did so with Barcelona’s permission, but Memphis did not receive the approach with much warmth and has decided to reject their advances, at least for now.

Memphis, 28, is entering the prime of his career and wants the possibility of winning titles at his next club. As it stands, he wants to test the waters of the market for a while longer.

Earlier on Thursday reports did emerge linking Memphis with a return to Manchester United. Barcelona are unaware of the interest, although there are other clubs keen on Depay.

Memphis was one of Barcelona’s better players in the opening months of the season last campaign, but struggled to reassert himself under Xavi Hernandez. His spell at Barcelona may be short, but it looks far more like a timing issue rather than a deficit in quality on his part.