Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele have fun in Miami

Barcelona kicked off their pre-season tour of the United States in style, beating Inter Miami 6-0 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Barcelona dominated 66% of the possession and conceded just one shot – not even on target – to their MLS hosts, validating the growing optimism around the Catalan outfit’s 2022/23 season.

They took a three-goal lead inside the first half, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opening the scoring in the 19th minute before debutant Raphinha doubled their advantage in the 25th. Ansu Fati made it 3-0 four minutes before the half-time whistle.

Ten minutes into the second half, Gavi had made it four. Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele then scored within a minute of each other – in the 69th and 70th minutes – to close out the rout.

Barcelona have three games left in their tour of the United States. They face Real Madrid in Las Vegas next before locking horns with Juventus and then New York Red Bulls. They’ll then return to Catalonia to face Pumas in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy.

But first they’re going to enjoy their time in Miami – Memphis posted a video of himself, Fati, Dembele and Frenkie de Jong having innocent fun on one of the city’s beaches.