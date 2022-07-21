Barcelona

Manchester United want to sign Memphis Depay as well as Frenkie de Jong this summer

Manchester United are keen on signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer. That’s no secret. But a recent report by The Daily Express has claimed he’s not the only Barcelona player they’re interested in – Memphis Depay is another such target.

Erik ten Hag, recently appointed at Old Trafford, is keen on bringing in a versatile forward to strengthen his attack and has identified the 28-year-old Dutchman as the right man. And Memphis is available – Barcelona have just signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already there. Memphis will struggle for minutes.

But he’s still a capable player, evidenced by the goal he scored during Barcelona’s 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami this week. He also knows United as a club, even if the season-and-a-half he spent there as a younger man wasn’t a roaring success. But he has improved since then and managed a respectable 13 goals and two assists in 37 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

