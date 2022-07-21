Leipzig ready to allow former Barcelona prodigy Ilaix Moriba to leave this summer

Leipzig are prepared to allow Ilaix Moriba to leave the club this summer on loan according to Fabrizio Romano. The former Barcelona midfielder isn’t in negotiations with any clubs at the moment despite rumours of interest from Ajax.

Ilaix joined Leipzig on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He had just broken into Barcelona’s first team and was labelled as one of the stars of the future – but they didn’t offer him a contract he felt was in line with his worth. He decided to leave for Leipzig but has failed to settle in Germany and spent the second half of last year on loan at Valencia.

Ilaix was born in Guinea to a Guinean mother and a Libyan father but has spent the majority of his life in Spain. He joined Espanyol’s youth system at five before switching to Barcelona at seven. He stepped up to the first team under Ronald Koeman. He played 18 games, contributing a goal and three assists.