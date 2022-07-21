Leaked images of Barcelona’s third kit for the 2022/23 season emerge

Images purporting to be of Barcelona’s third kit for the 2022/23 season have leaked on social media. The kit is grey with a cross in Barcelona’s traditional blue and red colours at its centre.

The leaked image also shows the name of Robert Lewandowski printed on the back of it, accompanied by the number nine. That currently belongs to Memphis Depay but all signs point to it being handed over to the Polish marksman, who’s just joined Barcelona in a high-profile €50m move from Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski isn’t the only big-name arrival at Camp Nou this summer – far from it. Also in the door are Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha – and there’s more expected. The word on the street is Barcelona want to bring in a centre-back and two full-backs to strengthen their defence and give Xavi Hernandez a team able to fight for major honours in this coming season.