Jules Kounde travels with Sevilla as Barcelona request is granted

Earlier in the day Jules Kounde had been left out of Sevilla’s squad to travel to their preseason camp in Portugal, as a transfer looms. Yet the French defender has since decided to travel with the Sevilla squad of his own accord.

Samuel Silva of Relevo reported the news, stating that Kounde’s desire to avoid training on his own was the main reason behind that decision. Talks with Chelsea are still ongoing.

A move to London does appear close, as Sevilla and Chelsea finalise details on a deal.

Novedad sobre Koundé El francés viaja finalmente a Lagos con el equipo. Ha sido decisión suya para no ejercitarse en solitario. La negociación con el Chelsea sigue candente. — Samuel Silva (@samuelsonsilva) July 21, 2022

However Barcelona may have achieved one thing. Yesterday it was reported that Xavi Hernandez had been in touch with Kounde to ask him to hold off on making a decision about his future until Barcelona could place a bid. Sport say that Kounde is yet to give the OK for a move to Chelsea, something confirmed by CBS’ Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea will likely offer better terms to Kounde than Barcelona, but the player may well prefer a move to Catalonia. The Blaugrana have just activated their second ‘financial lever’, which may be a sign they are preparing a move. The deal will pivot on the defender’s personal choice, provided Barcelona can meet Sevilla’s demands.