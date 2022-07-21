Jan Oblak ready to commit his future to Atletico Madrid with new contract

Jan Oblak has agreed a new deal with Atletico Madrid that will keep him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2025 according to Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old’s previous deal had been set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Oblak, a Slovenian international with 50 caps for his country to his name, began his career in his home country with Olimpija Ljubljana before joining Benfica in 2010. He spent the next four years contracted to the Portuguese club but failed to make much of a dent in Lisbon – he had spells out on loan at the likes of Beira-Mar, Olhanense, Uniao de Leira and Rio Ave.

But Oblak joined Atletico in the summer of 2014 and has since then established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in European football. He’s played 352 games for the Spanish giants, winning La Liga in the 2020/21 season and keeping 175 clean sheets. His form dipped last year but he’s still a top goalkeeper.