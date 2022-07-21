Italian club emerge as serious contender to sign free agent Marcelo from Real Madrid

Marcelo left Real Madrid when his contract with the club ended on the final day of June but the veteran Brazilian left-back isn’t short of offers according to Marca. The 34-year-old believes he can still compete in the elite and is intent on staying in European football.

Two of the frontrunners appear to be French side Marseille and Italian outfit Lazio. They’ve emerged as contenders after Marcelo rejected interest from Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Lazio, who’ve already signed Luis Maximiano from Granada and Mario Gila from Madrid, are especially keen on him.

Marcelo, who’s earned 58 caps for the Brazilian national team and contributed six goals for his country, is considered to be one of the greatest left-backs of all time. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he joined Madrid from Fluminense in 2007 and went on to make 544 appearances for the Spanish club, contributing 38 goals and 103 assists. He’s the most decorated player in the club’s history.