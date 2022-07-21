Dani Alves reportedly on the verge of joining Mexican outfit Pumas on a free transfer

Dani Alves has reportedly found his new club less than a month after leaving Barcelona when his contract at Camp Nou expired. That’s according to Mexican outlet Diario Record, who report that Pumas are on the verge of signing the 39-year-old Brazilian.

The report claims that Alves has already given Pumas his yes and the only thing left is for him to complete his medical and sign the contract. Alves, despite his age, is determined to continue competing at a high level. His ambition is to make Tite’s squad for the Brazilian national team that travels to the Qatar Word Cup.

Pumas, based in Mexico City, are one of the most popular clubs in the country. They finished eleventh in the Liga MX next season and will hope that signing a player as experienced as Alves will take them to the next level. Alves has enjoyed a decorated career that’s seen him represent Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona (twice), Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo.