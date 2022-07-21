Cristiano Ronaldo willing to take 30% pay-cut in order to leave Manchester United this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a 30% pay-cut to leave Manchester United this summer transfer window according to Ben Jacobs. That’s what Jorge Mendes, his representative, is telling the elite clubs potentially interested in securing his services.

Cristiano is understood to be seriously interested in returning to Spain to join Atletico Madrid, but the club themselves are distancing themselves from making the move. The Portuguese is a pretty unpopular figure in the red-and-white half of Madrid.

Atletico aren’t currently in a financial position to make the move happen and it’s understood that a return to Real Madrid is a non-starter. Barcelona were even offered the chance to sign the 37-year-old but have instead signed Robert Lewandowski.

Cristiano is far from the player who struck fear into the hearts of opposition clubs but he’s still a productive goalscorer. He scored 18 Premier League goals for United last season in a poor team.