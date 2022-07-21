Bayern Munich close to poaching 16-year-old starlet Adam Aznou from La Masia

Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for €50m this week but now, it seems, the Bavarian club are clapping back. They’ve moved to sign one of La Masia’s finest talents for the cost of nothing according to Mundo Deportivo, Adam Aznou.

Aznou, a 16-year-old left-back, was one of the most promising players in Cadet A last season but didn’t accept Barcelona’s offer to be promoted to the Juvenile category and will instead become a Bayern player. Aznou is already in Munich and is putting the final touches to his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern weren’t the only interested party. Leipzig were also monitoring his situation closely, as were Barcelona’s great rivals Real Madrid. But it’s Bayern who’ve won the race and will look to take over the teenager’s development in the coming years – it will be interesting to see if he can step up to the first team.