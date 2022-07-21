Barcelona receive Ferran Torres fitness boost for upcoming El Clasico

As bizarre as it may feel to European fans, there is an El Clasico taking place on early hours of Saturday morning, at 05:00 CEST. While it will not ultimately matter in the grand scheme, there will still be nerves from fans ahead of any Clasico.

Barcelona have received a fitness boost ahead of the match. The Blaugrana are scheduled to train on Thursday evening at 19:30 local time in Las Vegas, with Xavi Hernandez taking the session after being reunited with his squad. After picking up a foot injury on the first day of preseason, Ferran Torres will finally return to the group, as per Sport. He should then be fit to play on Saturday night against Real Madrid.

As much as Barcelona will be glad to have Ferran back, it could be possibly more important for the player himself. The Blaugrana currently have Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay competing for three spots with Torres. Losing more time runs the risk of falling behind in the pecking order and struggling to get back into the starting line-up.

Image via REUTERS/Nacho Doce