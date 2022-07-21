Barcelona on the verge of signing teenage prospect Unai Hernandez from Girona

Barcelona are set to sign teenage midfielder Unai Hernandez from Girona according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard, born in 2004, will join up with Barcelona’s youth team and a full agreement is in place. He’ll be the latest arrival in a hectic summer at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have already brought in Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski this summer transfer window to strengthen the first team and give Xavi Hernandez the tools to compete with Real Madrid for major honours both in Spain and in Europe. But by bringing in someone like Hernandez they’re also keeping an eye on the future.

Hernandez, 17, has just a year left on his deal at Girona. He’s only played one game for the first team totalling 28 minutes but has developed quite an impressive name in youth footballing circles in Catalonia. It’ll be interesting to follow his development when he finally arrives at Barcelona.