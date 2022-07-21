Barcelona goalkeeper Neto considering offer from Italian side Napoli

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto’s future is up in the air according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian rejected an offer from Celta a few days ago but is understood to be interested in a move to Italy with Napoli. He’s surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are currently on a pre-season tour of the United States but Neto – as well as other for-sale players like Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti – are back at the Ciutat Esportiva to find a new club. Napoli are keen on Neto to replace Al-Nassr-bound David Ospina although they’re also considering moves for Keylor Navas and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Neto, 33, was born in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. He began his career with Cruzeiro before joining Athletico Paranaense, coming to Europe in 2011 with Fiorentina. After four years there he spent two seasons with Juventus before coming to Spain to join Valencia. He joined Barcelona in 2019.