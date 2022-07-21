Barcelona considering moving to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal

With Jules Kounde on the verge of sealing his transfer from Sevilla to Chelsea it seems that Barcelona have turned their attention toward Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres according to Marca. Barcelona are determined to strengthen their defence.

And Pau is more open to leaving La Ceramica than he was last summer, when Tottenham Hotspur saw an offer of €55m rejected by the Spanish club. Pau was keen to lead his hometown side into the Champions League on the back of their victorious Europa League campaign. This year, however, the Yellow Submarine will be competing in the Europa Conference League and that only.

Xavi Hernandez is said to like Pau and is attracted by the idea of him being a left-footed centre-back, that rare commodity in the modern game that’s coveted in terms of bringing the ball out from the back. The idea of Pau partnering up with Ronald Araujo at the heart of Barcelona’s defence is a seductive one indeed.