Barcelona and Real Madrid target Endrick celebrates 16th birthday with new Palmeiras contract

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick celebrates his 16th birthday today and has signed a new contract with Palmeiras according to Fabrizio Romano. His deal will run until the summer of 2025 and includes a release clause of €60m. He’s already in huge demand.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, always attentive to the Brazilian market, are both credited with serious interest in Endrick. Barcelona have a long history with Brazilians and have just signed Endrick’s compatriot, Raphinha, from Leeds United. Madrid have also cultivated a strong connection in recent times, evidenced in the success and importance of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Endrick was born in Brasilia but joined Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras at the age of eleven. He quickly rose up the ranks at one of the biggest clubs in South America, making seven appearances for their U20 team and scoring six goals. He’s also already earned two caps for the U17 Brazilian national team, scoring once.