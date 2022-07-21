Atletico Madrid linked with move for 16-year-old Portuguese wonderkid Roger Fernandes

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for Braga starlet Roger Fernandes by A Bola. The 16-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting talents in Portugal and last season became the youngest player to play in the Portuguese Cup.

Braga want a fee of €40m – that’s his release clause, and his contract runs to the summer of 2023 – for the player, but Atletico are apparently considering making an offer that could see three players head the other way as part of the package. Fernandes was born in Guinea Bissau but came to Portugal as a child.

Fernandes made eleven appearances for Braga’s first team last season totalling 192 minutes. He managed to contribute an impressive three goals in that time for a team that finished fourth in the Primeira Liga, behind the country’s traditional big three of Benfica, Sporting Club de Portugal and Porto. Porto won the title.