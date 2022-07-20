Villarreal announce renewal of crucial midfielder from Champions League run

Villarreal have been biding their time in the transfer market, with just Jose Luis Morales and Pepe Reina arriving on free transfers so far, but today Groguets were greeted with news one of their key midfielders is staying with the club.

Etienne Capoue left English football with relatively little fanfare following spells with Tottenham and Watford. Since arriving at Villarreal he has converted himself into a key piece of Unai Emery’s side.

PADRE NO HAY MÁS QUE UNO. 💛 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗼𝘂𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 💛 pic.twitter.com/oeDKEiujfi — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 20, 2022

Anchoring the midfield expertly with Dani Parejo, Capoue has been excellent in both Villarreal’s Europa League triumph and Champions League run to the semi-finals.

On Wednesday, Villarreal announced that Capoue had renewed his deal, ensuring he is contracted until 2024. Speaking to club media after the press release, Capoue emphasized just how happy he was in Castellon.

At 34, Capoue is no doubt entering his twilight years. Yet given he ably competed in the Champions League finals, proving a nightmare at times for Liverpool in the second leg, it proves he is more than at the required level. Even if he ends up being eased out of the side at some point, this looks like smart business as Capoue would be a terrific option off the bench for most La Liga sides.