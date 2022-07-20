Thomas Lemar to renew contract with Atletico Madrid

Off the back of Jan Oblak reportedly renewing his contract, Atletico Madrid are set to lock down another pillar of their side on a long-term deal.

Thomas Lemar has been a divisive figure during his time at Atletico Madrid, but it appears he will be sticking around for his prime years at the club. The 26-year-old arrived back in 2018 for a sizable €72m fee and initially failed to establish himself in Simeone’s side.

A revival during Atleti’s title-winning season won many fans around but like many of Atletico Madrid players last campaign, struggled to impose himself through injuries and inconsistency.

Marca say that he will now extend his contract until 2027 though, taking him four seasons beyond his initial deal, which ran until 2023.

Lemar would likely have left this summer had he not renewed, but it appears Atleti have faith in Lemar to continue producing into his late twenties. It shows also that Simeone very much sees him as a key piece going forward, given the length of the deal.