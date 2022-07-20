The real reason Vinicius Tobias is part of Real Madrid’s preseason tour

Real Madrid are currently on tour in the USA and four lucky academy graduates have been chosen to go along with the first team. Luis Lopez, Luis Canizares, Juanmi Latasa and Vinicius Tobias were the lucky ones chosen to travel with the senior side, or so it seemed.

Marca have revealed that Tobias’ inclusion is in fact due to a clause in his contract that necessitates his presence on preseason tours, rather than a specific desire to include him in the tour.

It was noted that Real Madrid are particularly well-covered at right-back, given Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are all looking for minutes.

Even if that may be true, neither of Vazquez or Odriozola are seen as long-term solutions after Carvajal relinquishes the starting spot, so Tobias may have an opportunity to put himself in Carlo Ancelotti’s mind. All in all, it looks like a smart clause to have included.