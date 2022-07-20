Spain fall to England in Euros after valiant effort

Spain have fallen in their bid to win their first international tournament in the women’s game after a 2-1 defeat to England.

The hosts were heavy favourites going into the match after breezing through the group stages, but Spain opened the match much the stronger, with Mariona Caldentey causing issues. The first half evened out towards the end, with both sides looking most dangerous from set-pieces. England also had a goal disallowed from a free-kick after new Barcelona signing Lucy Bronze was ruled offside.

The second half began with Spain on the offensive again and this time they got reward. Substitute Athenea del Castillo breezed past a defender before cutting the ball back to Esther Gonzalez, who passed the ball into the corner from the centre of the box.

As the game wore on, Spain looked in control, but manager Jorge Vilda elected to take off attacking players, handing the impetus to England. With six minutes remaining, Alessia Russo flicked a ball back across the box and Ella Toone was first to the ball in the six-yard box.

Into extra time and the match was finally poised, before Georgia Stanway was given space to shoot on the edge of the box and thumped an effort into the top corner.

Who wants to see Georgia Stanway's goal again? 🙋 Here you go! #BBCEuros #BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 20, 2022

Amaiur Sarriegi, who has controversially been sidelined until this match, came on after the goal and caused issues, but Spain struggled to fashion a clear chance as time ticked away.

Ultimately, they pushed England, now tournament favourites, to the very limit without some of their best players through injury. Even so question marks will hover above Vilda’s head, as his decisions seemed at odds with the game.